Vestas and Hexcel expand supply agreement

Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US) announced October 16 that it has expanded its existing supply agreement with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Aarhus, Denmark) to provide composite materials for new generation wind blades.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Hexcel will supply Vestas with advanced prepreg (glass fiber-reinforced resin systems) manufactured at Hexcel plants in Neumarkt, Austria, Windsor, CO, US and Tianjin, China. The company says it was instrumental in developing the first prepreg materials for composite wind blades.

Hexcel developed a new prepreg system specifically to meet the requirements for large thick structures such as wind blades. This product represents state-of-the-art technology in wind energy prepregs, allowing for significant energy savings in the curing process thanks to the low temperature cure cycle. It also enables much shorter cycle times for higher throughput, providing a highly cost optimized and efficient manufacturing process.

Hexcel Chairman, CEO and president Nick Stanage says, “Hexcel composite materials have been part of Vestas’ platforms for more than 20 years, so we are honored that the company chose to continue its long-term relationship with us. Hexcel is committed to providing innovative solutions to Vestas and its customers for many years to come.”

Jean-Marc Lechêne, executive vice president – Vestas Wind Systems A/S, says “By continuing the long-term partnership with Hexcel, we will continue to bring down the cost of energy through our companies’ combined strengths and hereby enhance Vestas’ competitiveness through market-leading blade manufacturing.”