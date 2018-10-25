UTC Aerospace Systems partners with Aernnova Aerospace

Related Topics:
UTC Aerospace Systems (Charlotte, NC, US), a unit of United Technologies Corp. (Farmington, CT, US), announced Oct. 17 that it has signed a letter of intent for a strategic collaboration with Aernnova Aerospace (Álava, Spain). This collaboration will focus on advancing aircraft structural composites design and architectures, including wings, flight controls and integrated fuselage – nacelle designs for the evolving commercial supersonics market.
Aernnova is a leading design and build supplier of aerostructures, components and engineering services, specializing in composites and with a significant expertise in empennages, fuselage sections, wings, pressure bulkheads and doors. UTC Aerospace Systems – Aerostructures is a leading design-build supplier of engine nacelle systems, pylons and other engineered structures. The two companies aim to combine their expertise in design and industrialization to offer advanced solutions to the aerospace industry, including commercial, business jet and military OEM customers.
Editor PickAlltec expands in North American market
The Brazillian company is investing in increased production capacity for structural parts in thermoplastic composite.
News
Ramaco Carbon's innovation campus green-lighted
Alltec expands in North American market
State-of-the-art tooling board improves accuracy of carbon fiber helicopter components
Bye Aerospace explores using Sun Flyer 4 for on-demand charter services
Rock West Composites opens Tijuana-based production facility