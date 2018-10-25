UTC Aerospace Systems partners with Aernnova Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems (Charlotte, NC, US), a unit of United Technologies Corp. (Farmington, CT, US), announced Oct. 17 that it has signed a letter of intent for a strategic collaboration with Aernnova Aerospace (Álava, Spain). This collaboration will focus on advancing aircraft structural composites design and architectures, including wings, flight controls and integrated fuselage – nacelle designs for the evolving commercial supersonics market.

Aernnova is a leading design and build supplier of aerostructures, components and engineering services, specializing in composites and with a significant expertise in empennages, fuselage sections, wings, pressure bulkheads and doors. UTC Aerospace Systems – Aerostructures is a leading design-build supplier of engine nacelle systems, pylons and other engineered structures. The two companies aim to combine their expertise in design and industrialization to offer advanced solutions to the aerospace industry, including commercial, business jet and military OEM customers.