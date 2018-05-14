UPS to deploy fleet of composite EVs in London, Paris

Shipping and delivery firm UPS announced on May 9 that it is working with UK­-based technology firm ARRIVAL to develop a pilot fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles (EVs) to be trialed in London and Paris. These zero tailpipe emission, lightweight composite vehicles have a battery range of more than 240 km, which UPS says is significantly more than other EVs currently in service. The vehicles will also come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that help to improve safety and reduce driver fatigue. These features, combined with a highly advanced vehicle display, are expected to provide the driver with an intelligent and connected vehicle.

“UPS is working with ARRIVAL here in the UK because their smart electric vehicles are helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions,” says Luke Wake, international director for automotive engineering in the advanced technology group at UPS. “UPS is marshaling its global scale to encourage innovation within the automotive industry. We are helping to drive demand for these disruptive technologies. The result is a safer and cleaner fleet for the communities in which we deliver.”

ARRIVAL is the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in Europe to provide purpose­-built electric delivery vehicles to UPS’s specifications. Since 2016, UPS and ARRIVAL have been developing prototypes of different sizes, and the first vehicles are expected to be deployed on the road before the end of this year.

“We’re excited to collaborate with UPS to create an affordable, modular, fully electric delivery vehicle designed to make deliveries in our busy cities clean and quiet,” says Denis Sverdlov, CEO of ARRIVAL. “With its unique, wrap­around front window the driver has a much wider field of view that improves not only the safety of the driver but also that of cyclists and pedestrians.”

Electromobility and alternative technology vehicles are a priority for UPS. With more than 9,000 vehicles worldwide operating using alternative propulsion methods, UPS possesses one of the largest private and most diverse alternative fuel and advanced technology fleets in the entire logistics industry.

“This initiative will help UPS attain its global carbon reduction goals for the company’s facilities and fleets,” said Peter Harris, director for sustainability at UPS Europe. “We will continue working with our partners, communities and customers to spark innovation, thus leading the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

UPS first introduced electric vehicles into its fleet in the U.S. in the 1930s, and reintroduced modern EVs in 2001. Currently, UPS has more than 300 electric vehicles deployed in Europe and the U.S., and nearly 700 hybrid electric vehicles.