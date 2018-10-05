Update on CTC Global's ACCC Conductor

Related Topics:
SCE&G Completes ACCC Conductor River Crossing in South Carolina
SCE&G, a Scana Company (Cayce, SC, US), recently completed their 115 kV Cainhoy – Mt. Pleasant river crossing project in South Carolina. SCE&G selected Drake size ACCC conductor due to its high capacity, low sag and resistance to corrosion. Approximately 39,000 feet of ACCC conductor was installed on existing steel monopoles with the help of barge mounted cranes, Burndy hardware and Wagner Smith, Klein Tools, and Tesmec pulling equipment.
CTC Global's master installer, Robert Seekell, supported MasTec (Williamsport, MD, US), the contractor selected for this challenging project. This was Scana's third ACCC conductor installation. Scana's other ACCC conductor projects include the Lyles to Williams 115 kV line near Columbia, SC, US (2012) and the Belvedere-Stevens Creek 115 kV line near Augusta, GA, US (2014).
First ACCC Conductor Project Completed in Jharkhand, India
Re-conductoring of the 61 circuit kilometer 132kV S/C Hatia - Karamdara Transmission Line was completed earlier this month, an impressive five months ahead of schedule. Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd. (JUSNL, Jharkhand, India) selected ACCC Casablanca size conductor to increase power flow to the capital city of Jharkhand, Ranchi.
In addition to numerous ROW challenges, the project also was completed amidst a serious Naxal insurgency threat. The ACCC conductor selected for the project was provided by Sterlite (Maharashtra, India), who also served as the installation contractor.
Well over 50 ACCC projects have already been completed in India thus far.
Endesa & Repsol Energy Select ACCC Conductor For Key Project in Spain
Endesa S.A. (Madrid, Spain) recently chose ACCC Linnet size conductor to replace 30 circuit kilometers of an existing 66 kV transmission line. ACCC conductor was used to replace similar sized ACSR conductor on existing steel lattice structures ranging from 14m to 25m in height. Span lengths on the relatively flat but corrosive eastern coast of Spain ranged from ~90m to 300m.
Grupo Cobra (Madrid, Spain) was the EPC firm responsible for project completion. Project challenges included crossing several highways and the "Ave Train," the world's second largest high speed rail network running at nearly 200 mph.
A significant need for increased efficiency, capacity and reliability was recognized by Repsol Energy Company (Madrid, Spain) for the ongoing Tarragona Refinery Expansion Project which began back in 1999.
Editor PickComposite Materials: Where to Find Them at NPE2018
If you have come to NPE2018 with composites on your to-do list, you do have options. Over the last few years, several plastics material suppliers have extended their product portfolios in an effort to build a presence in the composites space.