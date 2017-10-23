Turkish Aerospace Industries to supply nacelle fan cowl for A320Neo

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) will design, build and supply a Pratt and Whitney (PW) nacelle fan cowl for the Airbus A320Neo aircraft.

The A320Neo family has two engine options. TAI will supply the fan cowls of PW1100G-JM engines functioning to protect the jet engine from external impacts and completing the aircraft’s aerodynamic integrity. According to the contract signed with Airbus, TAI will design and manufacture A320Neo PW nacelle fan cowls as the sole source throughout the entire program lifetime.

The PW fan cowls will be designed and built at TAI’s Ankara Kahramankazan premises in Turkey.