Turkish Aerospace Industries to supply nacelle fan cowl for A320Neo

The fan cowls will be designed and built at TAI’s Ankara Kahramankazan premises in Turkey.

Heather Caliendo
News Post: 10/23/2017

Digital Managing Editor

Related Topics:

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) will design, build and supply a Pratt and Whitney (PW) nacelle fan cowl for the Airbus A320Neo aircraft.

The A320Neo family has two engine options. TAI will supply the fan cowls of PW1100G-JM engines functioning to protect the jet engine from external impacts and completing the aircraft’s aerodynamic integrity. According to the contract signed with Airbus, TAI will design and manufacture A320Neo PW nacelle fan cowls as the sole source throughout the entire program lifetime.

The PW fan cowls will be designed and built at TAI’s Ankara Kahramankazan premises in Turkey.

Editor Pick

Tods Aerospace finalist for materials innovation award

UK-based Tods Aerospace has collaborated with Technical Fibre Products (TFP) to develop a nonwoven veil for static dissipation applications.

News

People on the move: October 2017 

Tods Aerospace finalist for materials innovation award

ACMA announces recycling conference for 2018

Webinar: Features, advantages of thermoset composites

Toray to open new automotive R&D center in Europe

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.