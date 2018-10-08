Related Topics:
Turkish Aerospace Industries (Ankara, Turkey) announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Airbus (Toulouse, France) for research and development in secondary structures, such as movable parts, for Airbus aircraft programs. The agreement was signed by Turkish Aerospace president/CEO Prof. Dr. Temel Kotil and Airbus head of Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Strategy and International Dr. Marco Miklis in a ceremony at the Istanbul Airshow 2018.
Editor PickCarbon composite liner-less pressure tank handles cryogenic temps
A few days ago, I was contacted by Tom DeLay, founder of Cimarron Composites (Huntsville, AL, US), because I had written about DeLay in 2005 regarding NASA’s high-performance composite pressure vessels. Cimarron Composites has made a leap forward in all-composite cryogenic tank development, he says.
News
Rockwood Composites doubles capacity for large components
PLD Space and RUAG Space partner to develop launch vehicle composite structures
Turkish Aerospace and Airbus to partner on aircraft secondary structures
TenCate Advanced Composites recognized with Boeing Performance Excellence Award
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils passenger capsule