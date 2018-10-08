Turkish Aerospace and Airbus to partner on aircraft secondary structures

Turkish Aerospace Industries has signed a collaborative agreement with Airbus for research and development in secondary structures for Airbus aircraft programs.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (Ankara, Turkey) announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Airbus (Toulouse, France) for research and development in secondary structures, such as movable parts, for Airbus aircraft programs. The agreement was signed by Turkish Aerospace president/CEO Prof. Dr. Temel Kotil and Airbus head of Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Strategy and International Dr. Marco Miklis in a ceremony at the Istanbul Airshow 2018.

