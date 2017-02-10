Triumph extends Boeing contract for composite parts

Triumph Group Inc. (Berwyn, PA, US) reported on Sept. 21 that it has signed an agreement with The Boeing Co. (Seattle, WA, US) to continue manufacture of the composite environmental control systems (ECS) ducting and floor panels used on Boeing’s 737 (legacy and MAX), 767, 777X and 787 airplanes. The extensions cover deliveries of composite interior components into the next decade.

A variety of composite reinforcements — including graphite, aluminum, fiberglass and Kevlar — as well as reinforced and non-reinforced thermoplastics are used to producie more than 175,000 ducts and 65,000 floor panel assemblies annually by Triumph. Triumph Precision Components - Interiors has provided these types of assemblies for aircraft manufacturers since 1990.

Triumph Precision Components - Interiors operating company produces thermal acoustic insulation systems and a variety of interior components and assemblies. Their products and services are supplied directly to aircraft OEMs, interior seating, galley and lavatory OEMs, as well as the aircraft operating community.

“Boeing is one of our largest customers, and the extension of this agreement demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver components with the quality, reliability and value our customers demand,” says Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Precision Components. “It is also another example of our continued commitment to Boeing’s ‘Partnering for Success’ initiative as we continue to find ways to deliver products and services which offer value to Boeing.”

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.