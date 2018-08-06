Triumph and Quickstep to partner on advanced composite solutions

Triumph Group Inc. (Berwyn, PA, US) announced on Jul. 31 that it has signed a letter of intent for future collaboration with Quickstep Holdings Ltd. (Sydney, Australia), manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composite components.

Triumph’s Aerospace Structures business unit and Quickstep will work together to offer composites solutions to customers in the US and Australian aerospace and defense markets. Triumph and Quickstep have already identified targeted future opportunities to collaborate on and this is expected to accelerate with the signing of this agreement.