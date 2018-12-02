Triumph, China Southern plan nacelle maintenance co-op

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI, Berwyn, PA, US) announced on Feb. 6 that its subsidiary, Triumph Aviation Services Asia Ltd. (Bangkok, Thailand), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Southern Airlines (Guangdong Province, China) to cooperate in a comprehensive alliance for nacelle maintenance, potentially including the establishment of a joint venture entity in Shenyang, China. Triumph Aviation Services Asia, is an operating company of Triumph Product Support.

Under the MOU, Triumph Aviation Services Asia will provide repair services for China Southern’s fleet of V2500 and PW4168 nacelles while the joint venture company is being established. The JV will then provide repair and overhaul services for nacelle components and additional aircraft components of China Southern Airlines’ fleet in the long term, as well for as other operators in the China region.

The establishment of the new alliance builds on years of collaboration between the two companies. Since 2013, Triumph has supported the development of China Southern’s composites repair shop at the airline’s Shenyang Maintenance Base.

“We are very proud that Triumph Aviation Services Asia was selected by China Southern as an exclusive partner for nacelle repair requirements,” says Michael R. Abram, executive vice president of Triumph Product Support, “and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with them to establish an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul footprint in China to serve the second largest domestic aviation market in the world. Our expanded relationship with China Southern Airlines demonstrates how we work with our customers to offer Total Life Cycle (TLC) Solutions when and where they need it.”

“Triumph Aviation Services Asia [has] always supplied the best services in our years of cooperation,” says Li Zhi Gang, senior vice president for China Southern Airlines’ Maintenance & Engineering Division, “considering the expectations for future use of composite material, we firmly believe they are the best partner in composite repair sector.”