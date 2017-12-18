Trelleborg finalizes Automated Dynamics acquisition

Automated Dynamics specializes in the development of customized automated fiber placement (AFP) solutions for high-performance composite parts and structures.

Jeff Sloan
News Post: 12/18/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Trelleborg (Trelleborg, Sweden) reported on Dec. 13 that it has finalized the acquisition of Automated Dynamics (Niskayuna, NY, US), which specializes in the manufacture of advanced composite manufacturing systems, particularly customized automated fiber placement (AFP) technologies, for demanding applications and end markets.  

Trelleborg says this technology is a strategic, adjacent technology for Trelleborg with high potential in a multiple of industries such as aerospace and chemical applications, and in the long run also for other markets.

Sales amounted to approximately $7.7 million in 2016. This bolt-on acquisition is part of Trelleborg’s strategy to strengthen its positions in attractive market segments. The transaction was consolidated as of Dec. 12, 2017.

Editor Pick

Mikrosam launches hybrid AFP & FW solution for composites production

The hybrid work cell integrates the advantages of filament winding (FW) and automated fiber placement (AFP) technologies.

News

AWEA: US tax bill leaves wind energy PTC untouched

Wisconsin Oven doubles manufacturing space

Trelleborg finalizes Automated Dynamics acquisition

Teton Composites launches analysis business

Steelhead Composites earns AS9100 certification

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.