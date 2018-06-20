TRB develops biocomposite prepreg rail carriage door leaf

TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. (Cambridgeshire, UK) has developed a new biocomposite resin based carbon fiber reinforced (CFRP) sandwich panel door leaf with a 100% recycled foam core.

The new biocomposite door leaf product has been designed and fire rated for both overground and underground rail use; the composite structural system passes BS 6853 and BS 476, and is EN 45545 HL3 compliant.

The design and engineering team at TRB has worked closely with a resin partner to develop a new, proprietary carbon fiber compatible bio prepreg resin. The new “bio” prepreg, which is non-toxic and does not use volatile organic solvents, is based on a Polyfurfuryl alcohol (PFA) resin derived from a renewable alcohol produced from a natural waste bi-product from refined sugar production.

The new biocomposite prepreg system was developed exclusively for TRB to manufacture components for FST rail applications. The foam core used in the rail door leaf composite structure is produced from 100% recycled consumer plastic. The recycled foam core is combined in a sandwich panel construction with the woven carbon fiber fabric on both sides and the bio resin prepreg. Matrix design is customizable for other applications and includes glass fibres, natural fibres or aramid fibres as material options.