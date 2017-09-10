Transportation, defense focus of ACMA fly-in

The American Composites Manufacturers Assn.’s Transportation and Defense Policy Fly-In, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, is designed to give composites professionals direct access to federal agencies and lawmakers.

Jeff Sloan
News Post: 10/9/2017

Editor-in-Chief

The American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA, Arlington, VA, US) is hosting Oct. 31-Nov. 1 its Inaugural Transportation and Defense Policy Fly‐In in Washington, DC.

Composites industry professionals who attend will be given an opportunity to visit with American federal agencies and elected officials to advocate for the increased use of composites in aerospace, defense and transportation markets. The fly‐In will also provide a unique setting to meet with members of Congress and agency leadership to educate them on the valuable capabilities of composites and further open aerospace, defense, and transportation markets.

Cost of the fly-in is $325 for ACMA members and $390 for non-members. The registration fee includes breakfast one morning with a member of Congress, one dinner with a member of Congress, and lunch each day of the event.

Prospective meetings include the following:

Agency Meetings:

  • Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
  • National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
  • Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
  • National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
  • Department of Energy (DOE) Branches of the Armed Forces

Congressional Meetings:

  • Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee
  • Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee
  • House and Senate Appropriations Committees
  • House and Senate Armed Services Committees
  • House Energy and Commerce Committee
  • House Science, Space, and Technology Committee
  • House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
  • Your Senators and Representative

Click here to register for the Transportation and Defense Policy Fly-In.

