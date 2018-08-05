TPI Composites enters long-term wind blade partnership with Enercon

TPI Composites Inc., (Scottsdale, AZ, US), independent global manufacturer of composite wind blades, announced May 7 that it has signed a multiyear supply agreement with Enercon GmbH to provide blades from two manufacturing lines for the new EP3 platform turbines for wind markets including Europe and Turkey. The 60m class blades will be produced at one of TPI’s facilities in Izmir, Turkey with production planned to commence in Q4 2018.

“We are pleased that Enercon has chosen TPI as its wind blade partner for Europe and Turkey markets and to add Enercon as a key customer,” says Steve Lockard, president and CEO of TPI Composites.

TPI has been producing wind blades in Turkey since 2012 and is currently producing wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey. With the addition of Enercon as a customer, TPI now serves the top 6 global wind turbine OEMs outside of the Chinese market.