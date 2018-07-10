TPI Composites and Vestas add two production lines in Mexico

TPI Composites Inc. (Scottsdale, AZ, US) announced July 9 that Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Aarhus, Denmark) has exercised an option to add two more V136 blade manufacturing lines under an existing multiyear supply agreement. TPI will produce blades from six lines for Vestas at TPI’s new manufacturing hub in Matamoros, Mexico. Production from this facility will begin this quarter.

TPI has produced wind blades in Mexico since 2002, and currently operates three wind blade facilities in Ciudad Juarez.