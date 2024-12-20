Toray to install pilot facility for all-carbon CO2 separation membrane mass production

CO 2 separation membrane structure. Source | Toray Industries Inc.

Toray Industries Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) announced that it is installing a pilot facility for its all-carbon carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) separation membrane at its Shiga Plant. The new facility should become operational in the fiscal year starting April 1, 2025 and will be used to mass produce this membrane technology.

An all-carbon CO 2 separation membrane owes its high performance to a dual layer structure, comprising a thin carbon film separation layer on the surface of a hollow fiber porous carbon fiber support. Making the support as thin as possible reduces the membrane module’s weight and size. Notably, a CO 2 separation membrane element bundles all carbon CO 2 separation membranes within a housing. It enables the independent recovery of gases that permeate the membrane and those that do not. Densely packing hollow fiber CO 2 separation membranes inside the element enables a more compact design by making it possible to increase the membrane surface area per unit volume (read “Porous carbon fiber: Permeable, adsorptive and conductive”).

Toray says it will collaborate with biogas and natural gas production developers, related engineering manufacturers and other external partners to validate the pilot facility’s results, with the goal of putting the CO 2 separate membrane elements to practical use in the following fiscal year.

CO 2 emissions from natural gas are relatively low when burned, so its use as a stable energy source should continue to grow. In recent years, an emphasis on developing gas fields with low CO 2 concentrations has heightened demand for more efficient CO 2 separation and recovery technology in view of a need to exploit gas fields with higher residual CO 2 concentrations.

Therefore, Torays believe it will be vital to develop technologies that can efficiently separate and recover CO 2 from biogas derived from biomass — which is a mixture of methane and CO 2 — and from waste gases containing nitrogen and CO 2 , using these technologies for carbon capture and storage, and carbon capture and use.

Toray research laboratories have confirmed the high separation performance and durability of its proprietary, all-carbon CO 2 separation membrane in gas environments containing impurities. Moreover, the company has refined its hollow fiber spinning and thin-layer coating technologies, establishing a film production process capable of producing consistently stable membranes. Simultaneously, it developed core technology for manufacturing membrane elements that bundle CO 2 separation membranes.

Using small membrane elements it created, the company successfully demonstrated CO 2 separation from biogas and exhaust gas emissions at its Tokai Plant, maintaining consistent CO 2 separation performance for a full week. This demonstration confirmed the technology’s applicability for separating methane and nitrogen from CO 2 . Additionally, the biogas used at the Tokai Plant during the demonstration contained more than 1,000 parts per million of aromatic hydrocarbons alongside CO 2 , for a composition similar to that of natural gas.