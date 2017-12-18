Teton Composites launches analysis business

Teton Composites (Laramie, WY, US) announced on Dec. 13 the formation of its finite element analysis (FEA) service business. The business specializes in helping clients design and analyze complex composite structures, providing fundamental baseline designs while also reducing expensive iterations between design and testing.

“We’re building a highly skilled technical team that will have the capacity to analyze both continuous and chopped fiber filled structures,” says Rick Dalgarno, director of analysis services at Teton Composites. “This unique simulation capability is very specialized and very necessary. It is critical that a company developing a composite component fully understand performance before manufacturing.”

The real challenge with any industry’s adoption of composites is how best to design structures to minimize material while maximizing performance. Teton is working on an advanced stress analysis tool for evaluating structural integrity of as-manufactured parts made by additive manufacturing. The National Science Foundation (NSF) is currently funding the development. Teton Composites expects to release its first software product in late 2018.