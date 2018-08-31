Terrafugia expands regional footprint

The company has signed a lease with Nashua Airport for 6,700 ft2 of space in preparation for the testing program for the Transition flying car.

Terrafugia, Inc. (Woburn, MA, US) announced Aug. 22 that it has signed a lease with Nashua Airport for 6,700 ft2 of hangar and office space. The lease agreement comes as the company announces its plans to start production of its first flying car, the Transition, in 2019.

The company is proceeding with its testing program as part of the last phase to certify the Transition. The first Transition flight assessment vehicle is expected to make its way to Nashua in early 2019.

