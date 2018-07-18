Terma and BAE Systems sign long-term F-35 agreement

The agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of large composite skins for the horizontal and vertical tail on all variants of the F-35.

Terma (Arlington, VA, US) and BAE Systems (Farnborough, UK) on July 17 signed a long-term price agreement for the manufacture of composite skins for all three variants of the F-35. The agreement is a continuation of a long-term agreement signed in 2013 covering the manufacture of large composite skins for the horizontal and vertical tail on all variants of the F-35.

The actual agreement includes the latest F-35 LRIP 12-14 program of record.

Terma has been collaborating with BAE Systems on the F-35 program since 2006 when the two companies signed a Letter of Intent for future partnership. In 2009, a contract was signed for the delivery of composite manufactured parts for the F-35.

In 2016, the Danish Government announced Denmark’s decision to acquire 27 F-35As as the future fighter aircraft as a replacement for the ageing F-16s.

Terma currently maintains eight different production programs within advanced composite and machined structural parts plus electronic components on the F-35. Terma has been involved in the program since 2002 when Denmark joined the F-35 program as a partner country.

