Teijin supplying aramid, carbon fiber to solar challenge teams

Teijin Aramid B.V. (Arnhem, The Netherlands), the core company of the Teijin Group's (Tokyo, Japan) aramid business, announced on Sept. 25 that its para-aramid fiber Twaron will be deployed in the solar- powered vehicles being developed by the KU Leuven and University of Michigan teams taking part in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the world’s biggest solar car race, taking place in Australia Oct. 8-15.

The KU Leuven team is using Twaron-based parts above the tracking box and in the driver safety canopy to allow the vehicle to send and receive electromagnetic signals, enabling more precise communication and the monitoring of signal transceivers. The University of Michigan team is using Twaron to reinforce the undercarriage of its vehicle, taking advantage the material’s abrasion resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio.

Toho Tenax America, the Teijin Group's US-based carbon fiber business, is providing its Tenax carbon fiber to both teams.

In Japan, the Teijin Group supplies advanced high-performance materials and technologies to the Kogakuin University Solar Team; it also provides them with technical support in the areas of structural design, molding and on-the-spot backup during races. Ultra-lightweight fabric made with Tenax carbon fiber, Panlite polycarbonate (PC) resin and Technora para-aramid fiber prepreg are used to reduce the vehicle’s body weight. V-Lap nonwoven polyester fabric used for seat cushions contributes to vehicle weight reduction as well as improving overall driver comfort.

Taking advantage of its advanced materials and processing technologies, the Teijin Group intends to further strengthen its ability to deliver innovative technological solutions in fields such as weight reduction and battery efficiency. It plans to do this in order to meet the expected growth in worldwide demand for electric vehicles (EV) leading up to the year 2040, by which time these are expected to become the default mode of transportation.