Teijin expands with new bases in China and Taiwan

Teijin Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) announced April 24 the establishment of Teijin Carbon Shanghai Co. Ltd. (Shanghai, China) and Teijin Carbon Taiwan Inc. (Taipei, Taiwan) as sales affiliated companies to capitalize on the expanding demand for carbon fiber and further strengthen Teijin’s global business capabilities.

Both affiliated companies will serve as bases to develop carbon fiber business and expand sales in their promising markets. Previously, offices were established in Shanghai in December 2012 and Taipei in April 2014 to identify demand opportunities and provide customer services in China and Taiwan. These two offices now have been respectively absorbed by the new subsidiaries.

Internal collaborations will also be developed with Teijin Carbon Singapore Pte. Ltd., an existing Southeast Asian carbon-fiber affiliated company, to strengthen Teijin’s presence the fast-growing Asian region ranging from upstream to downstream business sectors.

Demands for carbon fiber are growing in China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Rising standards of living in these markets are stimulating increased demand for high-end sports and leisure goods made with carbon fiber. In addition, increasing environmental measures and infrastructure upgrades are expected to expand the use of carbon fiber for industrial applications such as wind turbine generators, civil engineering and pressure vessels.