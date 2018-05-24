TE Wire & Cable and Plataine join forces to develop smart thermocouples

The joint solution improves quality compliance and tracking processes, and reduces the risk of using unfit thermocouples.

TE Wire & Cable (Saddle Brook, NJ, US), manufacturer of thermocouple wire, and Plataine (Waltham, MA, US), provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization software for advanced manufacturing, announced on May 23 a partnership for Smart Thermocouple solutions.

The joint solution integrates IoT, AI and thermocouple technologies to improve efficiencies and quality. TE W&C thermocouples are connected to Plataine’s IoT-based AI software via a simple hardware infrastructure based on RFID tags and engraved bar-codes. Plataine’s software monitors the thermocouples’ location, status and duty-cycles to provide automated real-time alerts and recommendations to optimize thermocouple calibration, refurbishment or replacement. A dedicated web page allows users to plan ahead for efficient thermocouple utilization.

According to Plataine president and CEO Avner Ben-Bassat, the joint solution improves quality compliance, reduces the risk of using thermocouples that are no longer fit for purpose and eliminates manual tracking processes and production delays. Plataine’s software weaves a web of digital threads from raw-material to end-product, allowing thermocouples to be paired to molds and parts for full traceability in the event of quality issues or audits.

 

