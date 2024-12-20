SwRI announces JIP to spur H2 refueling, infrastructure tech for heavy-duty vehicles

The H2-ICE consortium completed construction of a hydrogen internal combustion engine-powered heavy-duty vehicle and an on-site 17,000-gallon liquid H 2 storage tank. These capabilities will aid the H2HD Refuel JIP’s efforts. Source | Southwest Research Institute

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI, San Antonio, Texas, U.S.) has announced a joint industry project (JIP) that will reportedly help spur the growth and innovation of fueling technologies and infrastructure for hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles.

SwRI’s H 2 HD REFUEL (Hydrogen Heavy Duty Refueling Equipment and Facilities Utilization Evaluation Laboratory) JIP aims to strengthen the acceptance of hydrogen (H 2 ) fuel use by heavy-duty vehicles to help the mobility industry meet its decarbonization and zero-emissions goals by advancing H 2 refueling station (HRS) technologies. Over the next 4 years, SwRI researchers will use hands-on experiments, system modeling and theoretical studies to strengthen existing HRS equipment and procedures and explore potential alternatives.

“There are less than 60 H 2 refueling stations in the U.S., but only one or two currently exist that can meet the specific needs of heavy-duty H 2 -powered vehicles,” says Dr. Thomas E. Briggs Jr., Institute engineer with SwRI’s Powertrain Engineering Division. “Many light-duty H 2 stations face significant technical challenges, including supply chain issues, mechanical failures and lack of infrastructure. Considering the multimillion-dollar investment per station, these issues reflect a significant technology gap that industry and government must bridge before building additional heavy-duty refueling stations.”



The H 2 HD REFUEL JIP hopes to address these issues by connecting H 2 vehicle manufacturers, OEMs and refueling station operators to develop innovative, dependable and compatible HRS technologies.

The program will investigate a broad range of HRS-related topics to help solve existing technical challenges, such as discovering the best onboard H 2 storage method: liquid H 2 , cryo-compressed H 2 or H70 gas, and comparing the performances of HRS flow components. The JIP also plans to study H 2 losses from cryogenic systems resulting from boil-off as well as system inefficiencies.

“Connecting industry stakeholders is vital to developing compatible and reliable H 2 refueling technologies and associated infrastructure,” says Angel Wileman, the JIP’s project manager from SwRI’s Mechanical Engineering Division. “H 2 HD REFUEL’s comprehensive approach will ensure that the industry can meet the growing demand for heavy-duty H 2 vehicles efficiently and safely.”

H 2 HD REFUEL members will benefit from access to SwRI-led research and H 2 storage system models. Members can also participate in interactive workshops and biannual meetings for networking and knowledge sharing and gain valuable economic and performance insights for different H 2 storage systems.

H 2 HD REFUEL members will benefit from access to SwRI-led research and H 2 storage system models. Members can also participate in interactive workshops and biannual meetings for networking and knowledge sharing and gain valuable economic and performance insights for different H 2 storage systems.