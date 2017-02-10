Surface Generation opens R&D center

Surface Generation Ltd. (Rutland, UK), a provider of advanced carbon fiber processing technologies, on Oct. 2 announced that it has opened its PtFS Innovation and Application Centre, a new research and development facility for advanced composites manufacturing at its headquarters in Rutland. The new facility was opened by Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas and Member of Parliament for Rutland and Melton.

The new 10,000-ft2 facility is home to a workshop and research laboratory that will be used to develop advanced composite processing technologies and automated production techniques for Surface Generation’s clients, which include automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics manufacturers.

The facility will also be used to experiment with new technologies, including graphene, 3D printing and nanocomposites, which Surface Generation believes have the potential to significantly improve the cost, quality and throughput of high-volume composite component manufacturing.

Seven engineers and technicians will work at the facility initially, and Surface Generation plans to recruit 12 more people to its research and development team as part of its expansion plans over the next two years.

Ben Halford, chief executive at Surface Generation, comments: “The opening of this facility is a major milestone for Surface Generation. We already help major blue chip organizations find new ways to manufacture composites so that they can be stronger, lighter and more efficient. This new facility provides the environment we need to expand that work and apply our processes and approach to larger and more complex components.”

Duncan says, “Surface Generation is a small business exporting globally and making a big impact around the world. It is turning a small corner of Rutland into a center of excellence for advanced manufacturing and composites research, creating high-value jobs and revolutionizing how cars, aeroplanes and electronic devices are built.”

Surface Generation’s PtFS product is a patented advanced manufacturing process that enables manufacturers using compression and injection molding applications to adapt heating and cooling levels in real-time to meet the requirements of each part.