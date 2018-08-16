Strongwell receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

The company has updated its quality management systems certification for the design, manufacture, inspection and testing of fiber reinforced plastics.

Strongwell (Bristol, VA, US), pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer composites, announced on Aug. 15 that all three of its US facilities (Bristol, VA, US; Abingdon, VA, US; Chatfield, MN, US) recently achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification for the Design, Manufacture, Inspection and Testing of Fiber Reinforced Plastics. These same facilities were previously certified to ISO 9001:2008. 

Used to certify quality management systems, ISO 9001:2015 involves management and employees in the establishment and thorough review of systems and processes, continuous improvement practices, and customer satisfaction efforts.

Strongwell was certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company that is one of the leading providers of accredited management system certification.

