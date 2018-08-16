Related Topics:
Strongwell (Bristol, VA, US), pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer composites, announced on Aug. 15 that all three of its US facilities (Bristol, VA, US; Abingdon, VA, US; Chatfield, MN, US) recently achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification for the Design, Manufacture, Inspection and Testing of Fiber Reinforced Plastics. These same facilities were previously certified to ISO 9001:2008.
Used to certify quality management systems, ISO 9001:2015 involves management and employees in the establishment and thorough review of systems and processes, continuous improvement practices, and customer satisfaction efforts.
Strongwell was certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company that is one of the leading providers of accredited management system certification.
Editor PickALMACO to hold pultrusion event in Brazil
The event will cover raw materials used in the manufacture of pultruded composites, including resins, reinforcements (glass and carbon fibers) and structural adhesives.
News
GE Aviation delivers 25,000th CMC component
Utah Lt. Governor to make keynote address at composites workshop
Strongwell receives ISO 9001:2015 certification
SDSU students to develop 3D printing materials for International Space Station
SABIC and Nottingham Spirk partner to accelerate innovation development