Strongwell receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Strongwell (Bristol, VA, US), pultruder of fiber reinforced polymer composites, announced on Aug. 15 that all three of its US facilities (Bristol, VA, US; Abingdon, VA, US; Chatfield, MN, US) recently achieved ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification for the Design, Manufacture, Inspection and Testing of Fiber Reinforced Plastics. These same facilities were previously certified to ISO 9001:2008.

Used to certify quality management systems, ISO 9001:2015 involves management and employees in the establishment and thorough review of systems and processes, continuous improvement practices, and customer satisfaction efforts.

Strongwell was certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company that is one of the leading providers of accredited management system certification.