Stratolaunch announces family of launch vehicles

Stratolaunch (Seattle, WA, US) announced on Aug. 20 its new family of launch vehicles that will enter regular service starting in 2020. The company’s air-launch system will use the world’s largest aircraft as a mobile launch platform, capable of deploying launch vehicles that will carry satellites to multiple orbits and inclinations on a single mission.

The updated launch offering from Stratolaunch includes the following vehicles:

Pegasus: Current track record of over 35 successful launches. Capability: 370 kg payload* for a single or triple configuration Status: Flight proven, integration and testing ongoing with first flight in 2020

Current track record of over 35 successful launches. Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV): A new medium-class air-launch vehicle optimized for short satellite integration timelines, affordable launch and flexible launch profiles. Capability: 3,400 kg payload* Status: In development with first flight in 2022

A new medium-class air-launch vehicle optimized for short satellite integration timelines, affordable launch and flexible launch profiles. Medium Launch Vehicle – Heavy: A three-core MLV variant with capability to deploy heavier payloads to orbit. Capability: 6,000 kg payload* Status: Early development

A three-core MLV variant with capability to deploy heavier payloads to orbit. Space Plane: A fully reusable space plane that enables advanced in-orbit capabilities and cargo return. Initial designs optimized for cargo launch, with a follow-on variant capable of transporting crew. Capability: Medium-class payload or crew Status: Design study

A fully reusable space plane that enables advanced in-orbit capabilities and cargo return. Initial designs optimized for cargo launch, with a follow-on variant capable of transporting crew.

Stratolaunch will be sharing more on these launch vehicles and on our vision for improved access to before the end of 2018.

*Estimated performance for a 400 km circular orbit at 28.5°