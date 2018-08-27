Stratolaunch announces family of launch vehicles

Related Topics:
Stratolaunch (Seattle, WA, US) announced on Aug. 20 its new family of launch vehicles that will enter regular service starting in 2020. The company’s air-launch system will use the world’s largest aircraft as a mobile launch platform, capable of deploying launch vehicles that will carry satellites to multiple orbits and inclinations on a single mission.
The updated launch offering from Stratolaunch includes the following vehicles:
- Pegasus: Current track record of over 35 successful launches.
- Capability: 370 kg payload* for a single or triple configuration
- Status: Flight proven, integration and testing ongoing with first flight in 2020
- Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV): A new medium-class air-launch vehicle optimized for short satellite integration timelines, affordable launch and flexible launch profiles.
- Capability: 3,400 kg payload*
- Status: In development with first flight in 2022
- Medium Launch Vehicle – Heavy: A three-core MLV variant with capability to deploy heavier payloads to orbit.
- Capability: 6,000 kg payload*
- Status: Early development
- Space Plane: A fully reusable space plane that enables advanced in-orbit capabilities and cargo return. Initial designs optimized for cargo launch, with a follow-on variant capable of transporting crew.
- Capability: Medium-class payload or crew
- Status: Design study
Stratolaunch will be sharing more on these launch vehicles and on our vision for improved access to before the end of 2018.
*Estimated performance for a 400 km circular orbit at 28.5°
