Staufen and Schuler join forces in North America

Schuler (Canton, MI, US) and STAUFEN (Köngen, Germany) are now offering their combined services in North America. The two companies have joined forces to provide consulting services and process optimization for press shops.

Based on a so-called Quick Check, untapped potentials are identified and addressed. In a follow up project, STAUFEN consultants, as well as Schuler experts together improve the whole value stream of the press shop. Focus topics are process optimizations, like improvements of Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE), die change optimizations and the implementation of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) as well as setup time and output and logistics optimizations.