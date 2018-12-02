SPE Thermoset Topcon agenda set

The SPE 2018 Thermoset Topcon, Feb. 20-21 in Indianapolis, IN, will focus on SMC, snap-cure resins, natural fiber composites, RIM, long fiber injection molding, and more.

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) reports that the agenda is set for its 2018 Thermoset Topcon conference, Feb. 20-21 at the Alexander Hotel in Indianapolis, IN, US.

Presentations this year focus on sheet molding compound (SMC), snap-cure resins, natural fiber composites, reaction injection molding (RIM), long fiber injection molding, resins for autocomposites, dielectric cure monitoring, thermoset rubber, and the use of dry ice blasting for mold and part cleaning.

