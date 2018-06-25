SPE issues call for nominations for ACCE 2018 conference's innovative parts competition

Related Topics:
The organizing committee for the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE, Bethel, CT, US) Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition (ACCE) on June 20 issued a call for nominations for its 7th-annual innovative parts competition at the group's 2018 conference, September 5-7 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI, US.
Any registered conference participant may nominate original equipment or aftermarket composite parts on passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy trucks from any geography. Prototype parts are also eligible. Nominations are due August 30, 2018 and should be emailed to teri@intuitgroup.com.
Nomination instructions may be found at: http://speautomotive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/SPE-ACCE-2018-Parts-Competition-Info-Nomination-Instructions-1.pdf
