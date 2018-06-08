SPE announces 2019 TOPCON

On June 5, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE, Bethel, CT, US) Thermoset Division announced their annual Thermoset Topical Conference (TOPCON) will be held in Charleston, SC, at Belmond's Charleston Place Hotel on Feb. 19-20, 2019.

Topics and presentations are being considered for the 2019 conference. Please submit your title and abstract to len@lennunnery.com. Deadline for submissions is September 1, 2018.