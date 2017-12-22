SPE ACCE call for papers

The SPE Automotive Composites Conference (ACCE) team is announcing its annual call for papers, exhibitors, part competition nominations and scholarship applications for their 18th annual event Spet. 5 - 7, 2018 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. in the Detroit suburbs. “Composites – Driving Innovation,” is the theme for this year’s event reflecting the growing interest automotive OEMs have in learning about the latest composites technologies. The ACCE features technical sessions, a panel discussion, keynotes, and exhibits highlighting advances in materials, processes, and equipment for both thermoset and thermoplastic composites in a wide variety of transportation applications. Networking breakfasts, lunches and receptions enhance the value of the event that attracts over 900 attendees worldwide. The Automotive and Composites Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) jointly produce the ACCE to educate the automotive industry about the benefits of composites in automotive applications.

Paper abstracts are due March 15th, 2018 and can be submitted online via http://SubmitACCEpapers.com.

A variety of exhibit and non-exhibit sponsorship packages offering opportunities for company exposure and material and process award recognitions are available. Companies interested in showcasing their products and/or services and nominating an innovative composite part for the competition should contact Teri Chouinard at teri@intuitgroup.com.

A number of scholarships and awards are available for students via the annual Poster Competition, Jackie Rehkopf Endowed Fund and Corporate and/or Government sponsored programs via the SPE Foundation. Students interested in submitting applications should visit foundation@4spe.org or call 203.740.5457.

The 2018 ACCE will be co-chaired by Dr. Alper Kiziltas, Lead Research Scientist, Ford Motor Company and SPE Automotive Div. Vice Chair & Education Committee Chair and Matthew E. Carroll, Materials Engineering, General Motors Company and SPE Automotive Div. Chair, which is a further testament to the increased interest OEMs have in ACCE. “I am looking forward to continuing the growth of ACCE and expanding the Student Program to grow the education of our future leaders in the automotive composites industry,” noted Dr. Kiziltas.