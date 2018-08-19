SPE ACCE announces conference agenda

The 18th-annual SPE (Bethel, CT, US) Automotive Composites Conference & Exhibition (ACCE) will take place Sept. 5-7, 2018 at the Diamond Banquet and Conference Center at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI, US.

The event is designed to educate and update automotive design and production engineers, sales personnel, and management from transportation OEMs and Tier suppliers about the benefits and expanding importance of thermoset and thermoplastic composites in passenger vehicles, light trucks and other ground transportation applications. The event provides networking opportunities and draws over 900 speakers, exhibitors and attendees from the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

For information or to register visit speautomotive.com/acce-conference.