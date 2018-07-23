SourceBook 2019: CompositesWorld’s annual directory listing renewal campaign to begin

The editors of CompositesWorld and the SourceBook composites industry supplier directory will begin this week asking industry suppliers to update and reapprove their Sourcebook listings during the annual Directory Listing Renewal Campaign.

“We ask suppliers to renew their listings each year to assure our readers that the information we provide in the SourceBook is as accurate and up to date as possible,” says Jeff Sloan, editor-in-chief of CompositesWorld. Toward that end, the SourceBook’s first listing renewal notices will go out this week to more than 2,500 machinery manufacturers, material suppliers and other businesses and organizations that serve the composites industry, as preparations begin for publication of the next print edition, SourceBook 2019.

The designated contact persons for the suppliers currently listed in the SourceBook at any time in the past two years (print or online) will be contacted via e-mail, with “SourceBook 2019 – Composites Industry Directory Update” in the subject line.

The e-mail will again contain a popular feature that enables the recipient to see a complete and accurate read out of the company’s current SourceBook listing in the body of the e-mail. If that reads correctly, the company representative can renew the listing with a single click!

If the listing needs an update, the representative will have one-click online access to the company’s current online listing form. And any necessary changes or additions that are made will be reflected immediately in the company’s online listing!

As always, that same link can be saved as a browser “favorite” or bookmarked and reused at any time thereafter to update the company’s online listing. No need to contact CW or otherwise request future access. The supplier’s listing is always just one click away.

Companies who supply products and/or services or educational resources to the composites industry but are not currently listed in the SourceBook may initiate a listing at no cost by e-mailing their company contact information (company name, address, phone, fax, e-mail and Web address), plus the name and e-mail address of the person who should receive the listing instructions, to mike@compositesworld.com. (Unsure whether you company is listed or not? You may check to see if your company has an existing listing by visiting www.compositesworld.com/suppliers/default.aspx.)

Published by the same team that delivers CompositesWorld magazine and the CompositesWorld Weekly e-newsletter to more than 32,500 industry subscribers worldwide, the SourceBook has been, for more than two decades, the composites industry’s premier B2B sourcing guide. The print version, SourceBook 2019, will be mailed internationally to subscribers of CW magazine. And watch the CW Weekly for regular updates on the SourceBook 2019 renewal campaign.