Solvay opens structural adhesives manufacturing center in the UK

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) on Sept. 20 inaugurated a new manufacturing center for aerospace structural adhesives and surfacing films in Wrexham, UK. The center is purpose-built and automated, supported by robotic and digital systems. This step-change in the manufacturing process optimizes the production and supply chain security of aerospace structural adhesives, surfacing films and lightning strike protection for composite structures.

“Solvay’s new center, equipped with cutting edge technologies, industrializes our manufacturing capabilities of structural adhesive and surfacing materials. It provides the quality and reliability our global aerospace customers need to meet the increasing rates of their aircraft programs and support their production system,” says Carmelo Lo Faro, head of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit.

The center is fully commissioned and moving towards commercialization later this year.