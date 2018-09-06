Solvay awarded GA-ASI Supplier Excellence Award

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has recognized Solvay for its work supplying composite technologies for its advanced aircraft and defense systems.

Scott Francis
News Post: 9/6/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced on Sept. 6 it has received a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI, Poway, CA, US) Supplier Excellence Award for quality and delivery performance.

Solvay supplies out-of-autoclave prepregs, adhesive films and ancillary materials out of its Anaheim, CA, US; Greenville, TX, US,  and Havre De Grace, MD, US facilities which are used on GA-ASI’s UAVs.

Editor Pick

Musings about heat shields

NASA’s Orion capsule employs an ablative material based on the same heat shield coating used for the Apollo missions.

News

Solvay awarded GA-ASI Supplier Excellence Award

Virgin Hyperloop One to open development and testing center in Spain

NTPT and GMV-Richard Mille open new cleanroom facility

Vestas, Mitsubishi receive 860 MW offshore wind order in the UK

Product tanker vessel to test rotor sails