Solvay awarded GA-ASI Supplier Excellence Award

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced on Sept. 6 it has received a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI, Poway, CA, US) Supplier Excellence Award for quality and delivery performance.

Solvay supplies out-of-autoclave prepregs, adhesive films and ancillary materials out of its Anaheim, CA, US; Greenville, TX, US, and Havre De Grace, MD, US facilities which are used on GA-ASI’s UAVs.