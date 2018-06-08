Solvay assumes direct service of its composite materials business in the Asia Pacific Region

Solvay Composite Materials (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced June 7 that effective October 1, 2018, Argosy International Inc. (New York, NY, US), and Solvay have entered into a definitive agreement to enable direct service of Solvay’s advanced materials business in the Asia Pacific region. The agreement includes the purchase of certain Argosy assets that will be used to service the region.

According to Paul Marks, CEO and chairman of Argosy International, specialty material distributors like Argosy work to get to an inflection point, where direct access to customers is in the best interest of both the supplier and the customer. By moving customers back to Solvay, the customers will have access to direct service and innovation.

Argosy and Solvay will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and will be contacting customers to discuss the particulars of the transition.