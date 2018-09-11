Related Topics:
Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced Sept. 10 it has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Bell for the supply of composites and adhesives to be used across military and commercial rotorcraft programs including the Bell 429, 407, 505, 525, V-22 and UH-1.
Solvay will supply Bell with a portfolio of structural composites and adhesives including CYCOM 5320-1, CYCOM 5250-4, CYCOM 5276-1 and FM 300.
Editor PickAirbus partners with AMSilk on synthetic spider silk technology
Airbus intends to explore how AMSilk’s Biosteel fiber can be used to develop a new aerospace composite material.
News
Henkel invests in adhesive technology innovation center
Airbus partners with AMSilk on synthetic spider silk technology
Boeing suspends 787 plant operations due to Hurricane Florence
IACMI and ORNL showcase additive manufacturing advancements at IMTS
Solvay and Bell sign composites and adhesives supply agreement