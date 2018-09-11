Solvay and Bell sign composites and adhesives supply agreement

Solvay (Alpharetta, GA, US) announced Sept. 10 it has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Bell for the supply of composites and adhesives to be used across military and commercial rotorcraft programs including the Bell 429, 407, 505, 525, V-22 and UH-1.

Solvay will supply Bell with a portfolio of structural composites and adhesives including CYCOM 5320-1, CYCOM 5250-4, CYCOM 5276-1 and FM 300.