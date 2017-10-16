Sigmatex wins sustainability award

Composites UK, the trade association for the UK composites supply chain, has announced Sigmatex (Runcorn, UK) as the winner of the association’s Environment Initiative/Sustainability Award for its extensive work to reduce the amount of carbon fiber waste generated in-house during its production processes, and successfully developing a recycled product that uses the existing waste stream.

Sigmatex generates significant quantities of carbon fiber waste across its four manufacturing sites each year. Historically, this waste has been sent to landfill at an ever-rising cost to the business and the environment. Sigmatex has developed a means to capture the waste in a form suitable for conversion, while maintaining the primary benefits of carbon fiber. The product, sigmaRF, was launched in 2016 and has since received further investment from the company, becoming one of the key components within the Sigmatex portfolio. Sigmatex says sigmaRF is suitable for many applications that use virgin carbon fiber/themoplastic materials and is especially applicable to the automotive, sports and leisure, medical and energy sectors.

Sigmatex global commercial manager Paul McMullan says, “We are proud to have been recognized in this category. The award further acknowledges our commitment to addressing an industry-wide issue and supports our innovative nature to provide cutting-edge textiles to our customers.”

The award will be officially presented at the annual Composites UK awards dinner on Nov. 1 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, UK.

