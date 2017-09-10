Sierra Nevada, German Aerospace Center sign MOU

The MOU provides a framework for the two organizations to cooperate in space­related technologies and transportation utilizing the Dream Chaser spacecraft and space habitats.

Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) for further collaboration on space initiatives. The MOU provides a framework for the two organizations to cooperate in space­related technologies and transportation utilizing the Dream Chaser spacecraft and space habitats.

“SNC has greatly appreciated and benefited from our existing relationship with DLR, and this MOU underscores how much we value their technology, innovation and contributions to space,” said Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of SNC’s Space Systems business area.

SNC is working on future space initiatives using its Dream Chaser spacecraft, a versatile, multi­mission vehicle for low­Earth orbit (LEO), and also in the area of long­duration habitat designs. As a prime contractor on NASA’s NextSTEP­2 program SNC is developing architectures for a Cislunar Deep Space Gateway.

DLR, in conjunction with German industrial companies, has produced a variety of technologies, hardware, software and services that support crewed and uncrewed space missions. The organization is also developing concepts for future space habitats such as the Orbital­Hub concept for an International Space Station progression and follow­on in LEO.

The current MOU follows a 2013 Technical Understanding between the parties that initiated cooperation on space activities. This new agreement allows the two entities to establish goals and baseline objectives on future missions, scientific contributions and future space architecture for LEO, Cislunar and lunar operations, and deep space exploration.

