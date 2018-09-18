Siemens to offer 3D data visualization with Lightwork Design acquisition

Siemens (Munich, Germany) announced Sept. 8 it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lightwork Design (Sheffield, UK), a computer software and technology licensing company specializing in 3D rendering software development and virtual reality (VR) experience generation. With the addition of Lightwork Design, Siemens PLM Software (Plano, TX, US) will provide customers with enhanced 3D data visualization, high-end rendering and VR capabilities via its suite of 3D product lifecycle management (PLM) applications.

This latest acquisition builds upon previous investments in software offerings for the digital enterprise, which connects virtual product development and production planning with the real production environment and lifecycle support. Lightwork Design capabilities are already embedded into NXTM software, Siemens’ 3D design application, and will also be added to other offerings across the Siemens portfolio. This enhances the digital twin by adding critical visualization information to the virtual product: from the initial product design and sophisticated product engineering, to simulation and test and through design visualization. Using more realistic imagery, simulations and VR environments can help customers identify and address potential product problems early in the lifecycle.