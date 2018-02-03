Siemens Gamesa partners with Shanghai Electric to reinforce offshore strategy

8MW Direct Drive wind turbines will be produced by Shanghai Electric for the Chinese offshore market.

News Post: 3/2/2018

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE, Zamudio, Spain) took a new step in reinforcing its offshore strategy in China March 2 by signing an additional licensing agreement with partner Shanghai Electric. This agreement is in line with the information on licensing as presented at the SGRE Capital Markets Day on Feb. 15, and a part of SGRE’s L3AD2020 strategy.

Mr. Zheng Jianhua, president of Shanghai Electric, and Mr. Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, signed the agreement to license the SG 8.0 MW Direct Drive offshore wind turbine technology. Upon deployment, it will be the largest wind turbine in China. Currently, SGRE and Shanghai Electric have a licensing agreement for the 4.0 MW, 6.0 MW and 7.0 MW offshore technology and have installed over 1,200 MW of offshore capacity in China. Under the agreement, Shanghai Electric will manufacture, sell, and install the SG 8 MW Direct Drive machine for the offshore wind power projects in mainland China’s territorial waters.

