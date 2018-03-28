Showa Aircraft honeycomb panels qualified by Boeing

Showa Aircraft Industry Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) is pleased to announce that its CFRP faced aramid honeycomb sandwich panels have been qualified by Boeing (Chicago, IL, US) to the BMS4‐20 specification and added to the list of Boeing qualified products. Showa has long been a Boeing qualified supplier for honeycomb core materials for 36 years and has produced galleys for Boeing freighter aircraft for the past 26 years.

Mr. Makoto Hasei, director of the transportation and equipment division says, “Showa is very delighted to have successfully qualified these panels and we appreciate the joint cooperation with Boeing to accomplish this prestigious qualification. We are manufacturing these panels at our subsidiary division, Showa Aircraft Industry Philippines in the Clark Freeport Zone.”

Showa Aircraft Industry Philippines is in a strategically market‐friendly region and positioned in the Asia Pacific area to support the aftermarket in the region for platforms that utilize these panels for either small or large volume requirements.