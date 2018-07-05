Scott Bader renews DNV.GL approval for Crestafix 621CC products

Scott Bader (Northamptonshire, UK) announced July 3 it has renewed its DNV.GL approval for Crestafix 621CC 65, 621CC 30, 621CC 45, 621CC 20 White and 621CC 85. The Crestafix 621CC range has been granted Grade 2 sandwich approval, meaning they can be used in all marine vessels classed by DNV.GL.

The approval is valid until 2022 and is applicable for Crestafix 621CC products produced at Scott Bader’s French plant in Amiens. In addition, for the first time the products have been DNV.GL approved when manufactured in Scott Bader’s UK plant.

The Crestafix 621CC products are a range of pre-accelerated urethane acrylate/ isophthalic polyester high performance bonding pastes. They are non-sagging, filled compound, specifically designed for the assembly and bonding of GRP mouldings.