Scott Bader expands in Japan

Scott Bader (Northamptonshire, UK) announced on Sept. 24 the creation of Scott Bader Japan KK. The new business has been established to increase Scott Bader’s presence in Japan, and will supply customers with composite and adhesive products coupled with technical support. Industry sectors of interest include wind energy, marine, land transportation, building and construction.

The new business is based south of Tokyo in Yokohama and will be managed by Yoshio Mizuno, head of Sales and Akira Kamada, responsible for Technical Customer Service.