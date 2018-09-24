Scott Bader expands in Japan

The new business will supply the growing composites market in Japan with composite and adhesive products coupled with technical support. 

Scott Francis
News Post: 9/24/2018

Digital Editor, CompositesWorld

Related Topics:

Scott Bader (Northamptonshire, UK) announced on Sept. 24 the creation of Scott Bader Japan KK. The new business has been established to increase Scott Bader’s presence in Japan, and will supply customers with composite and adhesive products coupled with technical support. Industry sectors of interest include wind energy, marine, land transportation, building and construction.

The new business is based south of Tokyo in Yokohama and will be managed by Yoshio Mizuno, head of Sales and Akira Kamada, responsible for Technical Customer Service. 

Editor Pick

New SAERTEX products offer fire protection

The company has released two new products in the area of fire protection for composites, SAERTEX LEO Coated Fabric and SAERcore LEO.

News

Teijin to build advanced fiber-reinforced wood building

Scott Bader expands in Japan

Fraunhofer opens new project center for lightweight construction

PRF Composite Materials opens third facility

SHD Composites expands into US