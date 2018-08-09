Schuler continues to expand in Mexico

Hydraulic press manufacturer Schuler (Canton, MI, US) recently opened its third site in Mexico, located half way between Puebla in the South and Saltillo in the North.

The new location includes a show room for live customer demonstrations, featuring a 125 MT BLISS stamping press capable of 30 to 60 strokes per minute in the standard configuration and paired with a new BLISS model B300 compact coil feed system for a width of up to 300 mm.