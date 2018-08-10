Samsung Galaxy Note9 to feature carbon fiber cooling system

Samsung (Seoul, South Korea) launched its Galaxy Note9 smartphone for pre-order on Aug. 9. The phone boasts a range of new features including an all-day battery, expanded storage, improved processing and network speeds and advancements in cooling technologies.

The Galaxy Note9 employs a Water Carbon Cooling system, which is said to allow the phone to run smoothly during heavy use.

According to Samsung, the cooling system counteracts heat with a heat pipe, or “thermal spreader,” to ensure that the processor functions at optimal levels. The system, which was first introduced in the Galaxy S7, utilizes changes in the phases of water to efficiently radiate heat. First, a porous structure filled with water absorbs the heat, then the water is turned into steam and moved through pipes. The steam then begins to cool and turns back into water and the process begins again, dispelling more heat with each subsequent cycle.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Note9 with a heat pipe that’s said to be three times larger than the Galaxy Note8’s, and increased the system’s internal water intake to allow for greater heat absorption. The system also benefits from an enhanced carbon fiber TIM (thermal interface material) that is said to transfer heat from the processor to the thermal spreader with 3.5 times greater efficiency, boost thermal conductivity and help prevent overheating.