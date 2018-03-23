Saint-Gobain acquires HyComp

Group strengthens its portfolio in high performance composites for aerospace and industrial markets.

News Post: 3/23/2018

Saint-Gobain (Courbevoie, France) announced March 1 it has acquired HyComp (Middleburg Heights, OH, US), a leading supplier of composite components made with proprietary carbon fibers and thermoplastic materials, used in high temperature and long life applications in the aerospace industry. HyComp is headquartered in Ohio, United States, and employs around 120 people.

This acquisition is fully in line with the group’s strategy to develop new adjacent technological niches. It will enable the high-performance materials activity to broaden its portfolio of materials for technically demanding applications.

