SABIC and Nottingham Spirk partner to accelerate innovation development

SABIC (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) announced on Aug. 14 that it is working with Nottingham Spirk, a business innovation and product design firm based in Cleveland, OH, US. The partnership is part of a move by SABIC to invest in new applications and methods of collaboration to innovate across the industry value chain. The company hopes to accelerate the development of disruptive solutions to create end-user market pull by pairing its propietary thermoplastics portfolio with Nottingham Spirk’s capabilities to design and commercialize breakthrough products across multiple industrial verticals.