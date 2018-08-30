Rostec demonstrates combat suit exoskeleton

Rostec (Moscow, Russia) recently presented combat suit exoskeletons the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY 2018 which ran Aug. 21-26. The exoskeletons reportedly increase a soldier’s physical abilities while protecting joints and the spine.

"This prototype has already been tested during real military operations. The exoskeleton was tested by special detachments of the Russian Ministry of Defense and Internal Affairs bodies in years 2017-2018," says Industrial Director of the Armament Cluster of Rostec Sergey Abramov.

The exoskeletons are developed by the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TSNIITOCHMASH, Korolev, Russia) part of Rostec State Corporation, and GB Engineering (South Chesire, UK).

The exoskeleton is made of lightweight carbon fiber and supports the musculoskeletal system when a person carries weights up to 50 kg (packs, special gear, armaments and ammunition) during long marches and assaults. It is a mechanical device with levers and swivels in the shape of human joints.

Unlike active exoskeletons, the passive exoskeleton has no power sources, servomotors, electronics and various sensors. This makes it more reliable and light (4 to 8 kg depending on the configuration).