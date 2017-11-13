Roctool strengthens its presence in China

Roctool Inc. strengthens its presence in the Chinese market with major contracts signed, the opening of a subsidiary and a promising order book for the second half of 2017.

In order to develop in the Chinese region, a high potential market, Roctool is significantly investing in order to penetrate this market faster and is now targeting major subcontractors of consumer electronic products. Five new Chinese subcontractors are now equipped with Roctool systems, and several others are in the pipeline.

Also, Roctool’s first two clients in the region are increasing their use of Roctool technology for the production of plastic and composite parts, which results to new orders of Roctool systems.

Already present in Asia, with sites in Japan and Taiwan, Roctool is strengthening its presence in the region with the opening of a subsidiary in Shanghai, China. Roctool aims to accelerate its entry to new Chinese clients, offer ongoing support to existing customers and reinforce the relationship with its Asians partners.

Beginning of 2018, this subsidiary will be completely equipped with Roctool’s latest technologies for plastic injection and composite processing. The company will organize a large demonstration of Roctool Technologies in its new center in June 2018. It will be Roctool’s largest demo center with a strong ambition to demonstrate the benefits of the technologies to major manufacturers in China.

Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO comments: “Focusing on the added value of our technology and quantifying the advantages for our clients has been very productive. Entering into the major brand supply chain takes time, but remains the best way to ensure a durable relationship with them and to establish our technology as the standard for some of their applications. In addition to Asia, new manufacturers around the world are being equipped with our technologies, so they can offer parts corresponding to a higher level of requirements. We are in line with our investment and development plan. We already see an accelerating growth during this second semester.”