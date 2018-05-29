US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab (Huntington Beach, CA, US) confirmed May 25 the new launch window for the upcoming “It’s Business Time” mission. The 14-day launch window will open from June 23 to July 6 at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.
The launch window, originally slated for April 20 to May 3 2018, was moved after unusual behavior was identified in a motor controller during a wet dress rehearsal. The team used the additional time to review data, identify the cause of the issue and put corrective measures in place. As the corrective measures were implemented, additional customers were added to the launch manifest, including IRVINE01, an educational payload from the Irvine CubeSat STEM Program (ICSP, Irvine, CA, US), and NABEO, a drag sail technology demonstrator designed and built by High Performance Space Structure Systems GmBH (Munich, Germany).
These new payloads join existing ‘It’s Business Time’ customers, including two Lemur-2 satellites from Spire Global (San Francisco, CA, US) and a GeoOptics Inc. (Boulder, CO, US) satellite, built by Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems (Irvine, CA, US).
Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck says the addition of new payloads to the mission manifest highlights Rocket Lab’s ability to respond rapidly to customer demand in an ever-evolving small satellite market.
“Small satellites are playing an increasingly important role in providing crucial services that benefit millions of people on Earth,” he says. “Frequent access to orbit is the key to unlocking the potential for these satellites.”